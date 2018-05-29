Frederick RosseBorn 1867. Died 20 June 1940
Frederick Rosse
1867
Frederick Rosse Biography
Frederick Rosse (1867 – 20 June 1940) was an English composer of light music and operetta. After studying music in Germany and elsewhere, he began his career as a musical director at London theatres. He composed suites of incidental music for several plays, orchestral suites and songs. His "Doge's March" from his music for The Merchant of Venice was his most enduring piece.
The Doge's March (Merchant of Venice Suite)
