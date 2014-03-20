Marcus Ramone Cooper, better known by his stage name Pleasure P, is an American R&B singer-songwriter, who experienced success as a member of the group Pretty Ricky before embarking on a solo career in 2007. His debut album The Introduction of Marcus Cooper was released on June 2009. On October, 2014, Pleasure P and the rest of Pretty Ricky officialized on Instagram a reunion tour with a Bluestars 2 album for 2015. His first reunion single with Pretty Ricky is called "Puddles" and has been released during Valentine's Day 2015. It was the most requested song on South Florida's 99 Jamz radio station in the days following its release.