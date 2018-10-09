Lowell LiebermannBorn 22 February 1961
Lowell Liebermann (born February 22, 1961 in New York City) is an American composer, pianist and conductor.
Flute Concerto, Op 39 (2nd mvt)
Gargoyles Op. 29
Revelry
Frankenstein - ballet (excerpt from Act 2)
Album Leaf Op. 66
Hymn to the Night
Sonata for Flute and Piano (last movement)
