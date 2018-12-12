Fiddler’s DramFormed 1973. Disbanded 1980
Fiddler’s Dram
1973
Fiddler's Dram Biography
Fiddler's Dram were a British folk band of the late 1970s. They are mainly known for their hit single, "Day Trip to Bangor (Didn't We Have a Lovely Time)" (1979), although the sound of this record was not representative of the acoustic songs and tunes they had been performing for several years at folk clubs and festivals.[citation needed]
Fiddler's Dram Tracks
