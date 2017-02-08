Clay DavidsonBorn 4 April 1971
Clay Davidson
1971-04-04
Clay Davidson Biography (Wikipedia)
Clay Davidson (born April 4, 1971) is an American country music artist. He signed to Virgin Records' Nashville division in late 1999, Davidson released his debut album Unconditional on April 11, 2000. Its title track was a top 5 hit for him on the Billboard country charts, and the album produced two more Top 30 hits. Davidson was later transferred to Capitol Records Nashville after Virgin Nashville's lineup was merged into Capitol, although he did not record anything for Capitol and was soon dropped. To date, Unconditional remains his only studio album.
