The TrumpeteersBlack gospel group of the 1940s. Formed 1945
The Trumpeteers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76a9a97d-3f66-4752-b094-f1a6b2cf9fd7
The Trumpeteers Tracks
Sort by
Milky White Way
The Trumpeteers
Milky White Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milky White Way
Last played on
Trumpets - Gloriana Fanfare
Royal Artillery Trumpeteers
Trumpets - Gloriana Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpets - Gloriana Fanfare
Performer
Last played on
The Trumpeteers Links
Back to artist