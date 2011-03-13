Jonas BeringBorn 9 November 1975
Jonas Bering
1975-11-09
Jonas Bering (born November 9, 1975) is a French electronic music songwriter, from Lille, France. Jonas Bering emerged from the techno scene of Cologne, Germany, through his works released on the German label Kompakt, run by Wolfgang Voigt, Michael Mayer and Juergen Paape.
