SomeKindaWonderful is an American rock band from Cleveland, Ohio, consisting of Jordy Towers on vocals, Sw1tched singer Ben Schigel on drums, Justin Andres on bass and keys and Sarah Dryer on percussion and vocals. Towers, a singer-songwriter formerly signed to Interscope Records, formed the band in January 2013 during a visit to Olmsted Falls, Ohio after meeting and befriending local musicians Matthew Gibson and Schigel at a bar, eventually heading to a studio and recording the song "Reverse".

The band later signed to Downtown Records and released their self-titled debut studio album on June 16, 2014. "Reverse" (written the night they met in a bar just outside of Cleveland Ohio) was released as their debut single and garnered initial support from Los Angeles modern rock station KROQ, eventually peaking at number 18 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. The band went on a US tour supporting New Politics and Bad Suns in Fall 2014. Spring 2015 they did a US Headlining tour, "Burn It Up Tour," supported by Marc Scibilia.