KC and the Sunshine BandUS funk, R&B & disco band. Formed 1973
1973
KC and the Sunshine Band Biography (Wikipedia)
KC and the Sunshine Band is an American disco and funk band, founded in 1973 in Hialeah, Florida. Their best-known songs include the hits "That's the Way (I Like It)", "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty", "I'm Your Boogie Man", "Keep It Comin' Love", "Get Down Tonight", "Boogie Shoes", "Please Don't Go" and "Give It Up". The band took its name from lead vocalist Harry Wayne Casey's last name ("KC") and the "Sunshine Band" from KC's home state of Florida, the Sunshine State. The group scored 6 top 10 singles, 5 number one singles and one number two single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Why KC put the Sunshine Band back together
KC joins Mark Radcliffe at the Manchester International Festival to explain how his early work blossomed into the Sunshine Band and what led to his would-be retirement.
That's the Way (I Like It)
Give It Up
I'm Your Boogie Man
