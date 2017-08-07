Stephen StoraceBorn 4 April 1762. Died 19 March 1796
Stephen Storace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1762-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76a54668-5025-42bd-8288-4ab96b5dd5fd
Stephen Storace Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen John Seymour Storace (4 April 1762 – 19 March 1796) was an English composer. His sister was the famous opera singer Nancy Storace. He was born in London in the Parish of St Marylebone to an English mother and Italian father. Relatively little is known through direct records of his life, and most details are known second-hand through the memoirs of his contemporaries Michael Kelly, the actor John Bannister, and the oboist William Thomas Parke.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Storace Tracks
Sort by
Peaceful slumberings
Stephen Storace
Peaceful slumberings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peaceful slumberings
Ensemble
Last played on
The Curfew
Stephen Storace
The Curfew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
The Curfew
Last played on
Back to artist