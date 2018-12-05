Black Sun EmpireFormed 1997
Black Sun Empire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n320x.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76a2eaff-b6ad-483a-a427-d3a2aa3c4f8f
Black Sun Empire Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Sun Empire are a Dutch drum and bass group that formed in Utrecht, Netherlands in 1997 by producers Rene Verdult and brothers Micha and Milan Heyboer. The group has received much praise from critics, even being referred to as "the kings of all things neuro". Since their inception, the group has released five full-length albums and have operated three independent record labels: Black Sun Empire Recordings, Obsessions, and Blackout Music NL.
Black Sun Empire Tracks
Surge Engine
Black Sun Empire
Last played on
Ripsaw
Black Sun Empire
Performer
Last played on
Pull The Sun Down
Prolix
Last played on
The Message
Prolix & Black Sun Empire
Performer
Last played on
Caterpiller (Drumsound and Bassline Smith Remix) (feat. Virus Syndicate)
Black Sun Empire
Performer
Remix Artist
Last played on
Caterpillar (feat. Virus Syndicate)
Black Sun Empire
Last played on
Immersion (The Prototypes Remix) (feat. Belle Doron)
Black Sun Empire
Crash Drive ( Agressor Bunx Remix)
Black Sun Empire
Cloud Parasite
Black Sun Empire
Until The World Ends
Black Sun Empire
Scarif (Emperor Remix)
Black Sun Empire
Stranger (Neonlight Remix) (feat. Thomas Oliver)
Black Sun Empire
Performer
Swarm (Posij Remix)
Black Sun Empire
The Veil (Killbox Remix)
Black Sun Empire
No Advance (Misanthrop Remix)
Black Sun Empire
Abduction (The Upbeats Remix)
Black Sun Empire
Abduction (The Upbeats Remix)
Black Sun Empire
Last played on
Immersion (The Prototypes Remix) (feat. Belle Doron)
Black Sun Empire
Last played on
Immersion (feat. Belle Doron)
Black Sun Empire
Brainfreeze (Neonlight Remix V2)
Black Sun Empire
Twisted Up
Black Sun Empire
CatalysT
Black Sun Empire
The Veil
Black Sun Empire
Abduction
Black Sun Empire
No Advance
Black Sun Empire
Last played on
Foundation
Black Sun Empire
Broken
Black Sun Empire
Thug
Black Sun Empire
Scarif
Black Sun Empire
Abduction
Black Sun Empire
Crash Drive
Black Sun Empire
Ego
Black Sun Empire
Skin Crawler (feat. Tiki)
Black Sun Empire
Stranger
Black Sun Empire
Heresy
Pythius
Refuge
Black Sun Empire
Swarm
Black Sun Empire
Pull The Trigger
Black Sun Empire
Breach
Black Sun Empire
Long Time Dead (feat. Codebreaker)
Black Sun Empire
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Black Sun Empire, Noisia, A.M.C & Turno, Metrik, Randall, T>I (UK), Upgrade, D*Minds, IC3, Lowqui, Carasel, Jakes UK, Dreps, Master X, Brockie & Det, Benny Page, Saxxon, DJ Dazee, MC GQ, Navigator MC and Texas MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
15
Feb
2019
Black Sun Empire
Village Underground, London, UK
