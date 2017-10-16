National Lampoon, Inc. is a company formed in 2002 in order to use the brand name "National Lampoon" in comedy and entertainment. In the words of its prospectus, the role of the company is to "develop, produce, provide creative services and distribute National Lampoon branded comedic content through a broad range of media platforms." Since its start in 2002, the company overhauled its corporate infrastructure several times. The National Lampoon World Headquarters[clarification needed] is[needs update] located in West Hollywood, California.

In 2008 and 2009, two separate CEOs were prosecuted for separate money-making schemes and were convicted and sentenced to prison time. See § 2008 and 2009 prosecutions, below.

In July 2017, PalmStar Media purchased all the assets of National Lampoon, Inc., including trademark and library of print, audio, film, and video content.