Carmen Giannattasio (born 24 April 1975 Avellino) is an Italian operatic soprano. She studied at the Conservatoire Domenico Cimarosa of Avellino and simultaneously at the University of Salerno (degree in Russian and English Literatures). From 1999-2001 she attended the school for young opera singers (L’Accademia di Perfezionamento) at La Scala, Milan. In 2002 she won first and audience prize at Operalia competition in Paris.