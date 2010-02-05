Ismael RiveraBorn 5 October 1931. Died 13 May 1987
Ismael Rivera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/769e41cb-78ca-4252-b8c2-376169b83051
Ismael Rivera Biography (Wikipedia)
Ismael Rivera a.k.a. "Maelo" (October 5, 1931 – May 13, 1987), was a Puerto Rican composer and salsa singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ismael Rivera Tracks
Sort by
Gulliver
Ismael Rivera
Gulliver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gulliver
Last played on
Ismael Rivera Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist