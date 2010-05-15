Sue FoleyBorn 29 March 1968
Sue Foley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7699f64f-9a90-4291-902e-afeeed3e138f
Sue Foley Biography (Wikipedia)
Sue Foley (born March 29, 1968) is a Canadian blues singer and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sue Foley Tracks
Sort by
Empty Cup
Sue Foley
Empty Cup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Empty Cup
Last played on
Sue Foley Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist