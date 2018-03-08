Mystery SkullsFormed 2011
Mystery Skulls
2011
Mystery Skulls Biography (Wikipedia)
Mystery Skulls is an American indie pop/electronica act by Luis Dubuc that originated in Dallas, Texas but now operates out of Los Angeles, California.
The Future
Forever
Paralyzed (Aeroplane Remix)
