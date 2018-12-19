Sam Romans, known by his stage name Romans (stylised as RØMANS), is an English artist, songwriter and record producer. He first gained mainstream recognition after being featured on Naughty Boy's "Home" and penning "My Loving," "Long Hard Look" and "Doubt" for Mary J. Blige, which were released on her thirteenth studio album, The London Sessions. Other artists he has penned for include Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Elton John, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, AlunaGeorge, Disclosure, Claudia Leitte, Little Mix, DNCE, Ella Mai and more.