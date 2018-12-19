ROMANS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ty69q.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7698f20f-b28b-4208-8c6c-98bf2b6d767e
ROMANS Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Romans, known by his stage name Romans (stylised as RØMANS), is an English artist, songwriter and record producer. He first gained mainstream recognition after being featured on Naughty Boy's "Home" and penning "My Loving," "Long Hard Look" and "Doubt" for Mary J. Blige, which were released on her thirteenth studio album, The London Sessions. Other artists he has penned for include Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Elton John, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, AlunaGeorge, Disclosure, Claudia Leitte, Little Mix, DNCE, Ella Mai and more.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ROMANS Tracks
Sort by
Home (feat. ROMANS)
Naughty Boy
Home (feat. ROMANS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq4xg.jpglink
Home (feat. ROMANS)
Last played on
Glitter & Gold
ROMANS
Glitter & Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty69q.jpglink
Happy Love
ROMANS
Happy Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty69q.jpglink
Happy Love
Last played on
Love Is The Beast (feat. Avelino)
ROMANS
Love Is The Beast (feat. Avelino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty69q.jpglink
Love Is The Beast (feat. Avelino)
Last played on
Home (feat. SAM ROMANS)
Naughty Boy
Home (feat. SAM ROMANS)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yhzt5.jpglink
Home (feat. SAM ROMANS)
Last played on
Silence (AlunaGeorge Edit)
ROMANS
Silence (AlunaGeorge Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty69q.jpglink
Silence (AlunaGeorge Edit)
Last played on
Overthinking
ROMANS
Overthinking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty69q.jpglink
Overthinking
Last played on
Prisoner (feat. Rejjie Snow)
ROMANS
Prisoner (feat. Rejjie Snow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lj630.jpglink
Prisoner (feat. Rejjie Snow)
Last played on
Latest ROMANS News
ROMANS Links
Back to artist