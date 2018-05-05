Futura 2000Born 17 November 1955
Futura 2000 Biography
Leonard Hilton McGurr (born 17 November 1955), known as Futura, and formerly known as "Futura 2000", is an American graffiti artist.
Depressed State
The Escapades Of Futura (feat. The Clash)
The Escapades Of Futura 2000 (feat. The Clash)
