The CommunardsFormed 1985. Disbanded 1988
The Communards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsz4.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7696c8a8-f971-4b8a-820e-b8bd922bfa57
The Communards Biography (Wikipedia)
The Communards were a British pop duo active from 1985 to 1988. They are most famous for their cover versions of "Don't Leave Me This Way" and "Never Can Say Goodbye".
Never Can Say Goodbye
The Communards
Never Can Say Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06t1n0d.jpglink
Never Can Say Goodbye
Last played on
Don't Leave Me This Way
The Communards
Don't Leave Me This Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsz4.jpglink
Don't Leave Me This Way
Last played on
Don't Leave Me This Way (feat. Sarah Jane Morris)
The Communards
Don't Leave Me This Way (feat. Sarah Jane Morris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05j71h4.jpglink
Don't Leave Me This Way (feat. Sarah Jane Morris)
Last played on
