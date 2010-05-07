EnforcerSwedish heavy metal / thrash metal band. Formed 2004
Enforcer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7693ec92-05d7-40af-a686-513bc24c7e11
Enforcer Biography (Wikipedia)
Enforcer is a heavy metal band formed in 2004 in Arvika, Sweden.
Enforcer plays and performs in a style very similar to older speed metal bands like Agent Steel, Exciter and Anvil. When Sweden Rock Magazine asked them about playing "old school", they answered that heavy metal is not old school, it is timeless.[citation needed]
Roll The Dice
Roll The Dice
Roll The Dice
