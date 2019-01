Enforcer plays and performs in a style very similar to older speed metal bands like Agent Steel, Exciter and Anvil. When Sweden Rock Magazine asked them about playing "old school", they answered that heavy metal is not old school, it is timeless.[citation needed]

