Auser Musici
1997
Auser Musici Biography (Wikipedia)
Auser Musici is a period instrument ensemble centered in Pisa that specializes in early music repertory from the Tuscan region of Italy.
Auser Musici Tracks
Antonio Vivaldi
Flute Concerto In G (finale)
Carlo Cecere
