Carl WayneBorn 18 August 1943. Died 31 August 2004
Carl Wayne
Carl Wayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Wayne (born Colin David Tooley; 18 August 1943 - 31 August 2004) was an English singer and actor. He is best remembered as the lead singer of The Move in the 1960s.
Carl Wayne Tracks
You're A Star
Carl Wayne
You're A Star
You're A Star
You're A Star (Theme from New Faces)
Carl Wayne
Carl Wayne
You're A Star (Theme from New Faces)
You're A Star (Theme from New Faces)
NEW FACES
Carl Wayne
NEW FACES
NEW FACES
Theme From New Faces
Carl Wayne
Theme From New Faces
Theme From New Faces
Starlight Express
Carl Wayne
Starlight Express
Starlight Express
You Could Be Fun (At The End Of A Party)
Carl Wayne
Carl Wayne
You Could Be Fun (At The End Of A Party)
