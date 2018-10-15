Misha DichterBorn 27 September 1945
Misha Dichter
Misha Dichter Biography
Misha Dichter (born September 27, 1945) is a Chinese-American classical pianist.
The Age of anxiety (Symphony no.2) for piano and orchestra
Leonard Bernstein
Orchestra
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 11
Misha Dichter
Ten Harmonies poetiques et religieuses - No. 7 Funerailles
Franz Liszt
Annees De Pelerinage - Premiere Annee (feat. Misha Dichter)
Franz Liszt
Etudes D' Execution Transcendante (feat. Misha Dichter)
Franz Liszt
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-31
31
Jul
1972
Proms 1970: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-20
20
Jul
1970
