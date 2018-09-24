Penelope ThwaitesBorn 18 April 1944
Penelope Thwaites
Penelope Thwaites Biography (Wikipedia)
Penelope Mary Thwaites AM. is a concert pianist and composer, recording artist and editor. Born in the United Kingdom of Australian parents, she is a citizen of both countries.
Scotch Strathspey and Reel
Percy Grainger
Mock Morris
Percy Grainger
When the World was Young for two pianos
Percy Grainger
In a Nutshell: i. Arrival Platform Humlet
Percy Grainger
The Wrath of Odin for two pianos
Percy Grainger
Molly on the Shore
Percy Grainger
Walking Tune (extended version)
Percy Grainger
Pritteling, Prattleing, Pretty Poll Parrot
Percy Grainger
Spoon River
Percy Grainger
Country Gardens
Percy Grainger
Handel in the Strand
Percy Grainger
The Gardener's Song
Penelope Thwaites
Suite no. 4 in E minor HWV.429 for keyboard - 1720
George Frideric Handel
3 Pieces Op.2 for piano
Alexander Scriabin
Forestry
Penelope Thwaites
Handel in the Strand
Trad.
English Waltz for two pianos
Penelope Thwaites
Blithe Bells
Penelope Thwaites
from Cantata BWV 22 Mortify us by Thy Grace
Penelope Thwaites
Prelude in C major
Penelope Thwaites
Ich ruf zu dir, Herr
Johann Sebastian Bach
Country Gardens (version for pianos)
Penelope Thwaites
Prelude from Prelude and Fugue in A Minor
Penelope Thwaites
