Sjava
Sjava Biography (Wikipedia)
Jabulani Hadebe (born 2 December 1984), better known by his stage name Sjava is a South African award winning recording artist from Johannesburg, South Africa. He is currently signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment. He rose to fame in 2015 after the high success of Miss Pru's debut single, "Ameni" which featured him on the catchy chorus. He won the 2018 BET Viewers' Choice Best International Act award.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seasons (Black Panther OST)
Mozzy
Seasons (Black Panther OST)
Seasons (Black Panther OST)
