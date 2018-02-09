Jabulani Hadebe (born 2 December 1984), better known by his stage name Sjava is a South African award winning recording artist from Johannesburg, South Africa. He is currently signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment. He rose to fame in 2015 after the high success of Miss Pru's debut single, "Ameni" which featured him on the catchy chorus. He won the 2018 BET Viewers' Choice Best International Act award.