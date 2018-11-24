Working Week was a British jazz-dance musical ensemble, active in the 1980s and 1990s.

Working Week was formed in 1983, by guitarist Simon Booth and saxophonist Larry Stabbins, from the ashes of the proto new wave jazz-pop band Weekend, which ceased to exist when singer Alison Statton left to become a schoolteacher. Weekend also paved the way for other Brit jazz-pop bands that followed such as Everything But The Girl and Swing Out Sister. The duo released its debut single "Venceremos (We Will Win)" the following year, a tribute to Chilean protest singer Víctor Jara featuring vocal contributions from Robert Wyatt and Tracey Thorn from Everything but the Girl. It became the band's sole entry in the UK Singles Chart, where it peaked at #64. The single featured founder members of the London School of Samba, notably Bosco de Oliveira and Dawson Miller. Other early members of the group also performed with the band. Singer Julie Tippetts provided vocals for the follow-up "Storm of Light".