Professor Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2bb.jpg
1983-11-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7684f1ee-2154-475f-b05d-608c91a0e3e9
Professor Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Paul Manderson (born 27 November 1983), better known by his stage name Professor Green or simply Pro Green, is a British rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and television personality from London. He is the co-host of Lip Sync Battle UK on Channel 5.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Professor Green Performances & Interviews
- Professor Green goes In Depth with DJ Targethttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d14kd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05d14kd.jpg2017-08-22T11:18:00.000ZProfessor Green talks past, present and future.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05d1466
Professor Green goes In Depth with DJ Target
- 'I'm back to polarise people' Professor Green on his comebackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q44t0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04q44t0.jpg2017-01-21T14:32:00.000ZProfessor Green joins Charlie Sloth in the studio!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04q8sbh
'I'm back to polarise people' Professor Green on his comeback
- Professor Green - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfgxy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bfgxy.jpg2016-11-07T23:59:00.000ZProfessor Green returns to 1Xtra Live with his new singlehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bzrtr
Professor Green - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
- The personal experience behind Professor Green’s new trackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfkhv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dfkhv.jpg2016-10-28T10:13:00.000ZWe’ve all been there… or perhaps not?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04df99m
The personal experience behind Professor Green’s new track
- Pro Green: 'I'm not Adele, I'm not going to make a heartbreak album'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b5bsx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b5bsx.jpg2016-10-06T23:00:00.000ZProfessor Green tells Preeya how his divorce has influenced his music, and how he'd never go back and make the same mistakes againhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b5bt5
Pro Green: 'I'm not Adele, I'm not going to make a heartbreak album'
- Pro Green: 'I rate Calvin Harris'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b5cxy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b5cxy.jpg2016-10-06T23:00:00.000ZProfessor Green bigs up Calvin Harris for his attitude towards releasing music when it's ready rather than feeling he needs to make an albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b5d20
Pro Green: 'I rate Calvin Harris'
- Pro Green: 'I'm not going red I'm going green!!'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b5dt1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b5dt1.jpg2016-10-06T23:00:00.000ZPro Green talks about going to a certain chicken shop with Rita Ora, but does NOT blush, instead he 'goes green'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b5dwc
Pro Green: 'I'm not going red I'm going green!!'
- 'I gained some closure' - Professor Green talks about his autobiography and BBC Three documentary 'Suicide and Me'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037f62p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037f62p.jpg2015-11-07T18:06:00.000ZProfessor Green talks about his autobiography with Dermot O'Leary on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037f66z
'I gained some closure' - Professor Green talks about his autobiography and BBC Three documentary 'Suicide and Me'
- Professor Green on his life and upbringinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h74k0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h74k0.jpg2015-09-21T13:04:00.000ZProfessor Green speaks to Kate Silverton and Aasmah Mir about writing his autobiography, his family and upbringing and his move to being a full-time musician.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0332s82
Professor Green on his life and upbringing
- Professor Green - Hottie of the Weekhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h74k0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01h74k0.jpg2014-12-08T13:00:00.000ZProfessor Green comes in to chat as he is Sarah-Jane's Hottie of the Week!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02dt939
Professor Green - Hottie of the Week
- Professor Green - History of Basshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d1v86.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d1v86.jpg2013-07-19T22:00:00.000ZPro Green get a bit of help from the boys picking a track for the History of Bass list.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01d1v8k
Professor Green - History of Bass
Professor Green Tracks
Sort by
Read All About It (feat. Emeli Sandé)
Professor Green
Read All About It (feat. Emeli Sandé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwf9q.jpglink
Read All About It (feat. Emeli Sandé)
Last played on
Photographs (Feat. Rag'n'bone Man)
Professor Green
Photographs (Feat. Rag'n'bone Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bh0pr.jpglink
Photographs (Feat. Rag'n'bone Man)
Last played on
Photographs (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
Professor Green
Photographs (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bh0pr.jpglink
Photographs (feat. Rag’n’Bone Man)
Last played on
I Need You Tonight (feat. Ed Drewett)
Professor Green
I Need You Tonight (feat. Ed Drewett)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btql2.jpglink
I Need You Tonight (feat. Ed Drewett)
Last played on
Hard Night Out
Professor Green
Hard Night Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bh0pr.jpglink
Hard Night Out
Last played on
Count On You
Professor Green
Count On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f0r68.jpglink
Count On You
Last played on
Mercedes Riddim (feat. Dutch)
Professor Green
Mercedes Riddim (feat. Dutch)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066xtyf.jpglink
Mercedes Riddim (feat. Dutch)
Last played on
Avalon (feat. Sierra Kusterbeck)
Professor Green
Avalon (feat. Sierra Kusterbeck)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw9f3.jpglink
Avalon (feat. Sierra Kusterbeck)
Last played on
Unruly (feat. Fekky)
Professor Green
Unruly (feat. Fekky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02bh0pr.jpglink
Unruly (feat. Fekky)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Professor Green
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Professor Green
The Globe, Cardiff, UK
13
Feb
2019
Professor Green
O2 Institute2 Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
14
Feb
2019
Professor Green
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
16
Feb
2019
Professor Green
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
17
Feb
2019
Professor Green
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evwwhn/acts/aczxp6
Liverpool
2016-10-08T23:54:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04bfgy3.jpg
8
Oct
2016
1Xtra Live: 2016 - Liverpool
Liverpool
Live Lounge: Professor Green
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecwp5v
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-09-17T23:54:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p026v38h.jpg
17
Sep
2014
Live Lounge: Professor Green
BBC Broadcasting House
Zane Lowe Sessions: Pro Green
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejd2fx
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-07-10T23:54:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ckf4m.jpg
10
Jul
2013
Zane Lowe Sessions: Pro Green
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/abqhzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T23:54:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01c1yfs.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
T in the Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxzp6/acts/abwmxj
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-06T23:54:20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00tkv4t.jpg
6
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Latest Professor Green News
Professor Green Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"We just all wanted to be the best MC in the country" - Wretch 32 goes In Depth on The Movement
-
Wretch 32 - Fire In The Booth Part 5
-
UK MC Tinchy Stryder celebrates 15 Years Of BBC Radio 1Xtra - #1XtraAt15
-
'I downloaded any instrumental I could find...' How Tinie Tempah started out
-
‘This album is celebrating London’ – Tinie Tempah on YOUTH
-
Fire in the Booth – Tinchy Stryder Part 2
-
Wretch 32 - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
Fire In The Booth - Wretch 32 Part 3
-
RAY BLK and Wretch 32 - My Hood - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
-
Wretch 32 - Open Conversation - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
Back to artist