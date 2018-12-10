Pro Green: 'I'm not Adele, I'm not going to make a heartbreak album'

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b5bsx.jpg

2016-10-06T23:00:00.000Z

Professor Green tells Preeya how his divorce has influenced his music, and how he'd never go back and make the same mistakes again

