Rude 66 (Real name Ruud Lekx, Delft 1966) is a Dutch electronic musician and recording artist currently living in Amsterdam. Live and occasionally on records, his wife Shaunna Lekx is also part of the band as a vocalist and co-writer of lyrics. Rude 66 has been a longtime collaborator of the Bunker Records label, and has released influential records in both acid house and electro music styles of electronic music.