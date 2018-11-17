Rude 66Born 1966
Rude 66
1966
Rude 66 (Real name Ruud Lekx, Delft 1966) is a Dutch electronic musician and recording artist currently living in Amsterdam. Live and occasionally on records, his wife Shaunna Lekx is also part of the band as a vocalist and co-writer of lyrics. Rude 66 has been a longtime collaborator of the Bunker Records label, and has released influential records in both acid house and electro music styles of electronic music.
