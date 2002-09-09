DevastationsFormed September 2002
Devastations
2002-09
Devastations Biography (Wikipedia)
Devastations were an indie rock band from Melbourne, Australia. The band's solemn lamentations often earned comparisons to artists such as Nick Cave and Tindersticks.
