Kittie (stylized as KiTTiE) is a Canadian heavy metal band formed in London, Ontario in 1996. They have released six studio albums, one video album, four extended plays, thirteen singles and thirteen music videos. The band chose "Kittie" as their band name because the name "seemed contradictory".

Kittie formed in 1996 when Fallon Bowman and Mercedes Lander met in gym class. Morgan Lander became the lead vocalist and one of Kittie's guitarists and Tanya Candler completed the band's lineup on bass. After signing to NG Records, Kittie released their debut album Spit, which was certified gold by the RIAA and sold at least 600,000 copies in the United States. The band released Oracle in 2001 and Until the End in 2004. In 2005, Kittie parted ways with Artemis Records and created their own label. The band released Funeral for Yesterday in 2007 and signed to E1 Music in 2009. The band released In the Black in 2009 and I've Failed You in 2011. In 2014, Kittie made a documentary as a 20th anniversary of the band.