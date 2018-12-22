SKIESIndie synth pop duo from Folkestone, UK. Formed 12 January 2014
SKIES
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02ydqz4.jpg
2014-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76752ce5-c8ac-4884-a385-b4a4c00711fa
SKIES Performances & Interviews
- SKIES EP Previewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phmp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phmp9.jpg2016-03-30T13:41:00.000ZInterview with Folkestone duo SKIEShttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03phn4t
SKIES EP Preview
- Interview with SKIES at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday partyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03my7xp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03my7xp.jpg2016-03-16T17:44:00.000ZFolkestone duo SKIES speak to BBC Introducing in Kent at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday partyhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03my7yl
Interview with SKIES at BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday party
SKIES Tracks
Sort by
O Holy Night
SKIES
O Holy Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
O Holy Night
Last played on
Can't You Save Me?
SKIES
Can't You Save Me?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Can't You Save Me?
Last played on
X
SKIES
X
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
X
Last played on
Dusk
SKIES
Dusk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Dusk
Last played on
Pills
SKIES
Pills
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Pills
Last played on
Drone
SKIES
Drone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Drone
Last played on
Green (SHAPES Remix)
SKIES
Green (SHAPES Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Green (SHAPES Remix)
Last played on
Dead
SKIES
Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Dead
Last played on
Green
SKIES
Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Green
Last played on
Afterwards
SKIES
Afterwards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Afterwards
Last played on
Leave Me
SKIES
Leave Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Leave Me
Last played on
Hold On
SKIES
Hold On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Hold On
Last played on
Drone (BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday party, Sunday 6th March 2016)
SKIES
Drone (BBC Introducing in Kent's 8th birthday party, Sunday 6th March 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Monday (Introducing in Kent's 8th Birthday Party 2016)
SKIES
Monday (Introducing in Kent's 8th Birthday Party 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Drone (The Walton Hoax Remix)
SKIES
Drone (The Walton Hoax Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Drone (The Walton Hoax Remix)
Last played on
Feel Like It
SKIES
Feel Like It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Feel Like It
Last played on
Leave Me (BBC Introducing in Kent session)
SKIES
Leave Me (BBC Introducing in Kent session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Breed
SKIES
Breed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ydqz4.jpglink
Breed
Last played on
SKIES Links
Back to artist