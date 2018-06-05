Giovanni BassanoBorn 1558. Died 16 August 1617
Giovanni Bassano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1558
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/76749f24-9976-4076-a29d-ea63e4bb1b87
Giovanni Bassano Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Bassano (c. 1561 – 3 September 1617) was an Italian composer associated with the Venetian School composer and a cornettist of the late Renaissance and early Baroque eras. He was a key figure in the development of the instrumental ensemble at the basilica of San Marco di Venezia (St. Mark). His detailed book on instrumental ornamentation has survived. It is a rich resource for research in contemporary performance practice. Bassano was most responsible for the performance of the music of Giovanni Gabrieli, who would emerge as one of the most renowned members of the Venetian School.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giovanni Bassano Tracks
Sort by
Ave Regina
Giovanni Bassano
Ave Regina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ave Regina
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Diminution on 'Introduxit me rex'
Giovanni Bassano
Diminution on 'Introduxit me rex'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diminution on 'Introduxit me rex'
Last played on
Diminution on 'Introduxit me rex' (Palestrina)
Giovanni Bassano
Diminution on 'Introduxit me rex' (Palestrina)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diminution on 'Introduxit me rex' (Palestrina)
Last played on
Frais et gaillard
Giovanni Bassano
Frais et gaillard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frais et gaillard
Last played on
Divisions on Palestrina's 'Introduxit me rex'
Giovanni Bassano
Divisions on Palestrina's 'Introduxit me rex'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divisions on Palestrina's 'Introduxit me rex'
Last played on
Deus noster refugium et virtus
Giovanni Bassano
Deus noster refugium et virtus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deus noster refugium et virtus
Last played on
Fantasia No.3
Giovanni Bassano
Fantasia No.3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasia No.3
Last played on
Giovanni Bassano Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist