MaseUS rapper. Born 27 August 1975
Mase
Mason Durell Betha (born August 27, 1975), better known by his stage name Mase (formerly Murda Mase and stylized as Ma$e), is an American rapper, songwriter and minister. He is known for his late 1990s run at Bad Boy Records alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs. From 1996 to 1999, as a lead or featured artist, Mase had six Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles and five US Rap No. 1 singles. His 1997 album Harlem World was Grammy nominated and certified quadruple Platinum by RIAA. His two other albums, Double Up and Welcome Back, are both certified Gold by RIAA.
Mo Money Mo Problems (feat. Puff Daddy & Mase)
The Notorious B.I.G.
Mo Money Mo Problems (feat. Puff Daddy & Mase)
Mo Money Mo Problems (feat. Puff Daddy & Mase)
Feel So Good
Mase
Feel So Good
Feel So Good
Top Of The World
Brandy
Top Of The World
Top Of The World
Horse & Carriage (feat. Mase)
Cam’ron
Horse & Carriage (feat. Mase)
Horse & Carriage (feat. Mase)
Top Of The World
Brandy
Top Of The World
Top Of The World
What You Want (feat. Total)
Mase
What You Want (feat. Total)
What You Want (feat. Total)
Mo Money Mo Problems
The Notorious B.I.G.
Mo Money Mo Problems
Mo Money Mo Problems
Tell Me What You Want (feat. Total)
Mase
Tell Me What You Want (feat. Total)
Tell Me What You Want (feat. Total)
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
50 Cent
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
You Should Be Mine (feat. Mase)
Brian McKnight
You Should Be Mine (feat. Mase)
You Should Be Mine (feat. Mase)
