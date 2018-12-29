House Gospel Choir
House Gospel Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/766d5423-5f26-4ce5-9c52-b8bfc9291c88
House Gospel Choir Tracks
Sort by
Especially For You - Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park -RX09/09/18
Jason Donovan
Especially For You - Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park -RX09/09/18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqstr.jpglink
Especially For You - Radio 2 Live In Hyde Park -RX09/09/18
Last played on
All The Lovers (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Kylie Minogue
All The Lovers (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gn6pf.jpglink
All The Lovers (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Last played on
Peace in the Valley
House Gospel Choir
Peace in the Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace in the Valley
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
House Gospel Choir
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Last played on
Battle / All I Do (1Xtra Session, 14 Dec 2018)
House Gospel Choir
Battle / All I Do (1Xtra Session, 14 Dec 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Holy Night (1Xtra Session, 14 Dec 2018)
House Gospel Choir
O Holy Night (1Xtra Session, 14 Dec 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gabriel (1Xtra Session, 14 Dec 2018)
House Gospel Choir
Gabriel (1Xtra Session, 14 Dec 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Christmas
House Gospel Choir
This Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Christmas
Last played on
O Holy Night
House Gospel Choir
O Holy Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Holy Night
Last played on
Battle
House Gospel Choir
Battle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06m21mr.jpglink
Battle
Last played on
Love At First Sight (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Kylie Minogue
Love At First Sight (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gn6pf.jpglink
Love At First Sight (Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2018)
Last played on
Deeper
Riton
Deeper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Deeper
Last played on
Deeper Love (Danny Howard Dub) (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
Riton
Deeper Love (Danny Howard Dub) (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Deeper Love (Danny Howard Dub) (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
Last played on
Deeper (DJ Haus mix)
Riton
Deeper (DJ Haus mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Deeper (DJ Haus mix)
Last played on
Deeper (Danny Howard remix) (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
Riton
Deeper (Danny Howard remix) (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Deeper (Danny Howard remix) (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
Last played on
Deeper Love (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
Riton
Deeper Love (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Deeper Love (feat. MNEK & House Gospel Choir)
Last played on
Deeper (Danny Dove & Offset Remix)
Riton
Deeper (Danny Dove & Offset Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Deeper (Danny Dove & Offset Remix)
Last played on
Deeper Love (Danny Howard dub)
House Gospel Choir
Deeper Love (Danny Howard dub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Deeper Love (Danny Howard dub)
Last played on
Back to artist