SCALESRemixer of Brookes Brothers "Anthem" & Ellie Goulding "Love Me Like You Do"
SCALES
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/766a5500-4148-46b1-b9f2-19b5b8fae5d3
SCALES Tracks
Sort by
Rumour Mill (Scales Remix) (feat. Anne‐Marie & Will Heard)
Rudimental
Rumour Mill (Scales Remix) (feat. Anne‐Marie & Will Heard)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b9r8v.jpglink
Rumour Mill (Scales Remix) (feat. Anne‐Marie & Will Heard)
Last played on
Fall In Love (feat. Adana)
SCALES
Fall In Love (feat. Adana)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fall In Love (feat. Adana)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Love Got Me High
SCALES
Love Got Me High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Got Me High
Last played on
Love Got Me High (Dub Mix)
SCALES
Love Got Me High (Dub Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Got Me High (Dub Mix)
Last played on
Loves Got Me High (UKG VIP Mix)
SCALES
Loves Got Me High (UKG VIP Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loves Got Me High (UKG VIP Mix)
Last played on
Loves Got Me (Sonny Fodera Remix)
SCALES
Loves Got Me (Sonny Fodera Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktwhp.jpglink
Loves Got Me (Sonny Fodera Remix)
Last played on
Rio (Scales Remix)
Netsky
Rio (Scales Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg3y.jpglink
Rio (Scales Remix)
Last played on
Back to artist