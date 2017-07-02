MoKenStef was an American female R&B trio from Los Angeles, California, active from 1994 until 2000. The group name was a combination of the first syllable of each member's name: Monifa, Kenya, and Stefanie. They released an album, Azz Izz, in 1995, and their biggest hit was "He's Mine", which peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also spent one week in the UK Singles Chart in September 1995 at #70. Their second single, "Sex in the Rain", was not as successful, peaking only at #63 on the US R&B chart.

The last single was intended to be "Baby Come Close", remake of Smokey Robinson's song, for which MoKenStef recorded a remix called "I Can't Help It" (this one was a cover of Michael Jackson's song). Both, album and remix versions were released promotionally on cd and vinyl, the group also made a video for it directed by Cameron Casey, but in the end the intended single was never released commercially.

In 1995 the group performed "He's Mine" on the television shows Soul Train, All That and Video Soul.