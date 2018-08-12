MoğollarFormed 1967
Moğollar
1967
Moğollar Biography (Wikipedia)
Moğollar (Mongols in Turkish) is one of the pioneer bands in Turkish rock music for about 40 years and one of the founders of Turkish folk rock (or Anatolian rock). The major goal of the band is to prove that folk music has a multi-layered soul and folk music's dynamism is very close to pop music's dynamism.
Vahşi Çiçek
Vahşi Çiçek
Moğol Halayı
Moğol Halayı
Elâziğa Varis
Elâziğa Varis
Haliçte Gün Batişi
Haliçte Gün Batişi
Sunset In Golden Horn
Sunset In Golden Horn
Wild Flower
Wild Flower
