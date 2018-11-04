The Hi‐Lo’sFormed 1953
The Hi‐Lo’s
1953
The Hi‐Lo’s Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hi-Lo's were a vocal quartet formed in 1953, who achieved their greatest fame in the late 1950s and 1960s. The group's name is a reference to their extreme vocal and physical ranges (Bob Strasen and Bob Morse were tall, Gene Puerling and Clark Burroughs were short).
The Hi‐Lo’s Tracks
When Sunny Gets Blue
The Hi‐Lo’s
When Sunny Gets Blue
When Sunny Gets Blue
Autumn In New York
The Hi‐Lo’s
Autumn In New York
Autumn In New York
I'm Glad There Is You
Rosemary Clooney
I'm Glad There Is You
I'm Glad There Is You
Of Thee I Sing
The Hi‐Lo’s
Of Thee I Sing
Of Thee I Sing
If This Isn't Love
Dean Martin
If This Isn't Love
If This Isn't Love
They Didn't Believe Me
The Hi‐Lo’s
They Didn't Believe Me
They Didn't Believe Me
The Birth of the Blues
The Hi‐Lo’s
The Birth of the Blues
The Birth of the Blues
Fascinatin' Rhythm
The Hi‐Lo’s
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Fascinatin' Rhythm
My Sugar Is So Refined
The Hi‐Lo’s
My Sugar Is So Refined
My Sugar Is So Refined
You Took Advantage Of Me
The Hi‐Lo’s
You Took Advantage Of Me
You Took Advantage Of Me
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
The Hi‐Lo’s
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
You Must Have Been A Beautiful Baby
Nice Work If You Can Get It
The Hi‐Lo’s
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nice Work If You Can Get It
April Snow
The Hi‐Lo’s
April Snow
April Snow
My Melancholy Baby
The Hi‐Lo’s
My Melancholy Baby
My Melancholy Baby
Too Young For The Blues
The Hi‐Lo’s
Too Young For The Blues
Too Young For The Blues
I Thought About You
The Hi‐Lo’s
I Thought About You
I Thought About You
Dancing On The Celiing
The Hi‐Lo’s
Dancing On The Celiing
Dancing On The Celiing
Speak low
The Hi‐Lo’s
Speak low
Speak low
Some Minor Changes
The Hi‐Lo’s
Some Minor Changes
Some Minor Changes
GEORGIA ON MY MIND
The Hi‐Lo’s
GEORGIA ON MY MIND
GEORGIA ON MY MIND
Moon Faced Starry Eyed
The Hi‐Lo’s
Moon Faced Starry Eyed
Moon Faced Starry Eyed
Button Up Your Overcoat
The Hi‐Lo’s
Button Up Your Overcoat
Button Up Your Overcoat
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
The Hi‐Lo’s
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Molly Malone
The Hi‐Lo’s
Molly Malone
Molly Malone
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
The Hi‐Lo’s
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
The Surrey With The Fringe On Top
Goody Goody
The Hi‐Lo’s
Goody Goody
Goody Goody
Basin Street Blues
The Hi‐Lo’s
Basin Street Blues
Basin Street Blues
The Lady In Red
The Hi‐Lo’s
The Lady In Red
The Lady In Red
Autumn Rain
The Hi‐Lo’s
Autumn Rain
Autumn Rain
There's A Small Hotel
The Hi‐Lo’s
There's A Small Hotel
There's A Small Hotel
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
The Hi‐Lo’s
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries
The Hi‐Lo’s
Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries
Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries
Sand In My Shoes
The Hi‐Lo’s
Sand In My Shoes
Sand In My Shoes
PUT YOUR DREAMS AWAY FOR ANOTHER DAY
HI LO'S
PUT YOUR DREAMS AWAY FOR ANOTHER DAY
PUT YOUR DREAMS AWAY FOR ANOTHER DAY
Cry Your Sadness (Chora Tua Tristeza)
The Hi‐Lo’s
Cry Your Sadness (Chora Tua Tristeza)
Cry Your Sadness (Chora Tua Tristeza)
The Shadow Waltz
The Hi‐Lo’s
The Shadow Waltz
The Shadow Waltz
Jeppers Creepers
The Hi‐Lo’s
Jeppers Creepers
Jeppers Creepers
Italian Street Song
The Hi‐Lo’s
Italian Street Song
Italian Street Song
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
The Hi‐Lo’s
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
How Are Things in Glocca Morra
The Hi‐Lo’s
How Are Things in Glocca Morra
How Are Things in Glocca Morra
Bali Hai
The Hi‐Lo’s
Bali Hai
Bali Hai
