Gerard Damien Long (born November 9, 1990), better known by his stage name Hodgy (formerly Hodgy Beats), is an American rapper and record producer. He is best known for being a founding member of the hip hop collective Odd Future, as well as being a member of MellowHype with rapper-producer Left Brain, and MellowHigh with rapper-producer Left Brain and rapper Domo Genesis. Long is currently signed to Columbia Records and Odd Future Records.
