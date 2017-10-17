Tubular Brass
Tubular Brass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/765e0138-9958-4e9f-8b88-27734a6830d4
Tubular Brass Tracks
Sort by
Sailors Hornpipe
Henry Woods, Mike Oldfield, Tubular Brass, Sandy Smith & Sandy Smith
Sailors Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqs2g.jpglink
Sailors Hornpipe
Last played on
Archid Orange Dwarf
Hannah Peel
Archid Orange Dwarf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kdw.jpglink
Archid Orange Dwarf
Last played on
The Planet Of Passed Souls
Hannah Peel
The Planet Of Passed Souls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kdw.jpglink
The Planet Of Passed Souls
Last played on
Deep Space Cluster
Hannah Peel
Deep Space Cluster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0649kdw.jpglink
Deep Space Cluster
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tubular Brass
Back to artist