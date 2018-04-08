Bob CooperUS jazz saxophonist. Born 6 December 1925. Died 5 August 1993
Bob Cooper
1925-12-06
Bob Cooper Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Cooper (December 6, 1925 – August 5, 1993) was a West Coast jazz musician known primarily for playing tenor saxophone, but also for being one of the first to play solos on oboe.
Confirmation
Hot Boy
The Way You Look Tonight
Tongue Twister
Easy Living
Short Stop
