Geno Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Geno Washington (born William Francis Washington, December 1943, Evansville, Indiana) is an American R&B singer who released five albums with the Ram Jam Band between 1966 and 1969, and eight solo albums beginning in 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Geno Washington Performances & Interviews
- Master of Soul Geno Washington chats to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hcyvb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hcyvb.jpg2016-11-22T18:14:00.000ZTales of playing with The Stones, being supported by Hendrix and a laugh you wont forget.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hdlsw
Master of Soul Geno Washington chats to Lauren Laverne
Geno Washington Tracks
Land Of A 1000 Dances
Geno Washington
Land Of A 1000 Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Land Of A 1000 Dances
Last played on
You Don't Know (LIke I Know)
Geno Washington
You Don't Know (LIke I Know)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
You Don't Know (LIke I Know)
Performer
Last played on
Each And Every Part Of Me
Geno Washington
Each And Every Part Of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Each And Every Part Of Me
Last played on
Hold On I'm Coming
Geno Washington
Hold On I'm Coming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Michael
Geno Washington
Michael
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Michael
Last played on
Michael The Lover
Geno Washington
Michael The Lover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Michael The Lover
Last played on
Michael (The Lover)
Geno Washington
Michael (The Lover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Michael (The Lover)
Performer
Last played on
Water
Geno Washington
Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Water
Last played on
Knock On Wood
Geno Washington
Knock On Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Knock On Wood
Last played on
Wild Thing
Geno Washington
Wild Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Wild Thing
Last played on
If This Is Love.
Geno Washington
If This Is Love.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
If This Is Love.
Last played on
Holdin' On
Geno Washington
Holdin' On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Holdin' On
Last played on
You Don't Know Like I Know
Geno Washington
You Don't Know Like I Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
You Don't Know Like I Know
Last played on
Blues Master
Geno Washington
Blues Master
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
Blues Master
Last played on
I'm Doin' 99 Years
Geno Washington
I'm Doin' 99 Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxc4.jpglink
I'm Doin' 99 Years
Last played on
