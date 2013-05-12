Gilbere FortéRecording artist/producer; member of HUNTR. Born 14 July 1987
Gilbere Forté
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-07-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7658becc-44c2-4b49-bf66-a1e0e08f6461
Gilbere Forté Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilbere Forté (born July 14, 1987) is an American recording artist, songwriter and producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gilbere Forté Tracks
Sort by
Polaroids
Gilbere Forté
Polaroids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polaroids
Last played on
Pray
Gilbere Forté
Pray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pray
Last played on
Burn Me Down (Feat. Tyga Dub)
Gilbere Forté
Burn Me Down (Feat. Tyga Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn Me Down (Feat. Tyga Dub)
Last played on
Train Lights
Gilbere Forté
Train Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Train Lights
Last played on
1st Floor (featuring Freelance Whales)
Gilbere Forté
1st Floor (featuring Freelance Whales)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1st Floor (featuring Freelance Whales)
Last played on
Back to artist