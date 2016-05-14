Cedric SharpeBritish cellist. Born 13 April 1891. Died July 1978
Cedric Sharpe, ARCM, Hon RAM (13 April 1891 – 1978) was a British cellist, composer and music professor of the early to mid-20th century. He studied cello at the Royal College of Music later becoming professor of cello at the Royal Academy of Music – the start of a teaching career that was to span almost four decades before he retired in 1966 at the age of 75. During the inter-War years he became a prominent player of both chamber and orchestral music; his repertoire included both British and European contemporary music. He recorded for HMV and was broadcast by the BBC. He composed a number of original pieces mostly for solo cello with piano accompaniment.
