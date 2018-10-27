Cassandra FoxUK vocalist, aka Cass Fox, Cassandra or Cass, "Music Matters", "Touch Me". Born 14 November 1982
Cassandra Fox
1982-11-14
Cassandra ("Cass") Fox is a musical artist from England. She is best known for writing and singing the 2001 hit single "Touch Me", which she co-produced with Rui Da Silva.
Touch Me (Paul Oakenfold 'Stateside' Mix)
Paul Oakenfold
Touch Me (Paul Oakenfold 'Stateside' Mix)
Touch Me (Paul Oakenfold 'Stateside' Mix)
Touch Me (feat. Cassandra)
Rui da Silva
Touch Me (feat. Cassandra)
Touch Me (feat. Cassandra)
