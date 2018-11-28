Raimondo BoucheronBorn 15 March 1800. Died 28 February 1876
Raimondo Boucheron
1800-03-15
Raimondo Boucheron Biography (Wikipedia)
Raimondo Boucheron (March 15, 1800 – February 28, 1876) was an Italian composer, chiefly of sacred music. During his life, he was known primarily for the song "Inno per le cinque giornate". Today he is remembered as one of the contributors to the Messa per Rossini, for which he wrote the Confutatis and Oro supplex of the Sequentia. He also served for a time as maestro di cappella of Milan Cathedral, being succeeded in the post by Guglielmo Quarenghi.
Messa per Rossini: Confutatis
