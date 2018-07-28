Legowelt
Legowelt Biography (Wikipedia)
Legowelt (real name Danny Wolfers) is a Dutch electronic musician who describes his musical style as "a hybrid form of slam jack combined with deep Chicago house, romantic ghetto technofunk and EuroHorror Soundtrack." The majority of his work under the alias has been released on the Dutch label Bunker in addition to a number of compilation appearances, including the successful "Disco Rout" in 2002.
Legowelt Tracks
T. I. L. (Silicon Scally Remix)
Axumesia V S612
DX7 Samples
You Can Fly Away From The Hood
ThIs iS NoT AmEricA (Smackos EMAX DiscoRemix)
Institute Of The Overmind (Photonz Remix)
Teen Romance
Rave Till Dawn
Gina Flies To Space
Evaporate With Me To Infinity
Palm Tree Fire
Lumeria
The Sea Is So Silent
Immensity Of Cosmic Space
Elements Of House Music (Actress Remix)
16th Street Acid
Thing Called Love Dub
Egyptian Acid Oasis
Tetrathedron
Airplanes In The Rain
Sea of Nuhuhu
Visions In My Mind
Mysteries Of The Ghetto
Disco Rout
British Aerospace
