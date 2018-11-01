Il Seminario Musicale is a baroque music ensemble founded in 1985 by the French countertenor, Gérard Lesne who is also its artistic director. Considered to be one of the leading French baroque music ensembles, it has been resident since 1990 at the Fondation de l'abbaye de Royaumont, thirty kilometres north of Paris.

Past and current members of the ensemble include Marc Minkowski, Fabio Biondi, Blandine Rannou, Bruno Cocset, Patrick Cohën-Akenine, Florence Malgoire, Benjamin Perrot, Anne-Marie Lasla and Violaine Cochard. Il Seminario Musicale has released almost 30 recordings with EMI-Virgin Classics and Naïve. Amongst the prizes they have received are the French "Diapason d'or" and the "Victoires de la Musique". The ensemble is supported by French Ministry of Culture and Communication, DRAC Ile-de-France, and the Conseil Général du Val d’Oise.