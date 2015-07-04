Ahmed Rushdi, SI, PP (Urdu: احمد رشدی‬‎; 24 April 1934 – 11 April 1983) was a versatile Pakistani playback singer and was "an important contributor to the golden age of Pakistani film music." Rushdi is acclaimed as one of the greatest singers of South Asia and could sing high tenor notes with ease. He is best known for his distinctive voice, with complex and dark emotional expressions.

Born in Hyderabad Deccan, he migrated to Pakistan and became a leading singer in the Pakistan film industry. He is considered as one of the most versatile vocalists of South Asia and was capable of singing variety of songs. He is also considered to be the first regular pop singer of South Asia and credited as having sung the "first-ever South asian" pop song, "Ko-Ko-Korina in the film Armaan."

In 1954, he recorded the official National anthem of Pakistan with several other singers. Rushdi has recorded the highest number of film songs in the history of Pakistani cinema in Urdu, English, Punjabi, Bengali, Sindhi and Gujarati languages and found unprecedented success as a playback artist from the mid-1950s to early 1980s. He was also known for his stage performance. He suffered from poor health during the latter part of his life and died of a heart attack at the age of 48, after recording approximately five thousand film songs for 583 released films. Besides popular music, Rushdi also helped popularize the ghazals of Naseer Turabi. He was awarded five Nigar Awards, the "Best Singer Of The Millennium" title, "Life Time Achievement Award", "Legend Award" and Lux Style Award.