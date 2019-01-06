Mehwish Hayat
Mehwish Hayat Biography (Wikipedia)
Mehwish Hayat is a Pakistani actress, model and singer. She has acted in films which including: Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Load Wedding.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mehwish Hayat Tracks
